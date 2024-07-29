Debased Dawn Staley Now Says Caitlin Clark Should Have Been on Olympic Team After Dawn Staley Kept Caitlin Clark Off the Olympic Team #BoycottOlympics

Face it. They hate you. They really, really hate you.

The USA women’s basketball selection committee released an official statement in June, several days after the media reported that they had left the most dynamic and popular female athlete in the world today, Caitlin Clark, off of their Olympic team.

The league broke the news after Caitlin Clark drained seven 3-point shots, scored 30 points, led in assists, and filled a 20,000-seat arena in Washington, DC, the night before the news broke. Clark put on a clinic.

But it was not enough for these angry, bitter women to put Clark on the Olympic team where she belonged.

The world was waiting for Caitlin Clark to play in the Paris Olympics, the WNBA brass gave the US and the world the middle finger.

Caitlin Clark, who owns all of the major collegiate scoring records in history and led the NCAA in assists this year, was not selected for the Olympic team.

The five women who excluded Caitlin Clark from the 2024 Olympics are Seimone Augustus, Dawn Staley (center), Jennifer Rizzotti , Delisha Milton-Jones , Bethany Donaphin and the angry Olympic women’s coach, Cheryl Reeve.

The WNBA brass obviously hates their fans. They find Caitlin Clark fans vile and unacceptable. And they decided to punish all of America for loving Caitlin.

The WNBA said nothing about the decision. The league did nothing to defend the most popular player in its history.

These women cannot publicly admit why they banned Caitlin from the Olympics. At first, they insisted that Caitlin did not have the experience and talent of these other women.

Then, that lie was exposed quickly. At the time their decision was made:

Caitlin Clark led the league in 3-point shots.

Caitlin Clark was in the top 8 in the league in scoring.

Caitlin Clark was in the top 3 in the league in assists.

Caitlin Clark’s stats are better than most of the other women selected for the team.

Clark is one of only three WNBA players who ranks in the top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game.

Catilin Clark’s current stats put her above every single guard selected for the Olympic team.

And, Caitlin Clark is the 4th most popular athlete in the world today behind only LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Steph Curry.

Caitlin Clark has now become ESPN’s fourth most favorited active athlete The only athletes ahead of her:

LeBron James

Tiger Woods

Stephen Curry#WNBA pic.twitter.com/95uwrYJRTW — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 21, 2024

The five women from the selection team also said Caitlin Clark had “no international experience whatsoever” and so they could not allow her on the international Olympic team.

This was reported by Liz Roscher at Yahoo Sports, who was playing defense for these horrible women.



This was another lie.

Caitlin Clark played on numerous US women’s international basketball teams.

In fact, Caitlin was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 US All-Tournament Team.

Two weeks ago Caitlin Clark and the WNBA All-stars defeated the US women’s Olympic team handily. The All-Stars led much of the game by 20 points and defeated the US Olympic team 117 to 109.

This is one of the top conversations today in the realm of women’s sports.#WNBAAllStar

#TeamUSA #basketball #Olympics Young talent was not selected.

Stupid to not select Ogunbowale, Clark and Reese. pic.twitter.com/BPLTP75pCQ — Linda Blade (@coachblade) July 23, 2024

This past weekend, Dawn Staley, who kept Caitlin Clark off the Olympic team, suddenly admitted that Caitlyn Clark should be on the Olympic team.

Then she lied about Clark’s numbers being so much better today than they were when the team was selected.

“If we had to do it all over again, the way she’s playing, [Caitlin Clark] would be in high consideration of making the team” Dawn Staley on Caitlin Clark’s omission from the Women’s Olympic Basketball team pic.twitter.com/UchPSFyXvC — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 28, 2024

What a shameless woman. Staley punished all of America and fans across the globe because she does not like Caitlin Clark and what she represents to the sport. Now she’s pretending that there was actual facts that based her decision to keep Clark off the team.

How disgusting. These people are shameless.

It’s time to show the US Women’s Olympic Team as much respect as they show the American public. #BoycottOlympics

