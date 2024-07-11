Daily Show Correspondent Stunned When Half of Black Voters in Focus Group Say They’re Voting for Trump (VIDEO)

The liberal Daily Show recently featured a focus group of six black voters and the correspondent leading the group was stunned to find out that half of them are planning to vote for Trump in November.

Trump did extremely well with minority voters in 2020 and is expected to do much better in 2024. This is giving Democrats panic attacks and it should.

The American electorate is shifting.

The Daily Caller reports:

‘I Didn’t See That Coming’: ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Shocked ‘Black Folks Do F*ck With Trump’ “The Daily Show” correspondent Josh Johnson in a Tuesday segment expressed surprise that a panel of black tri-state area voters was evenly divided between supporting former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump is drawing support from 26% of likely black voters and 67% say the nation is moving in the wrong direction under Biden, according to a June New York Times/Siena College poll. Johnson said he “didn’t see that coming” when three of the six voters said they intend to vote for Trump. “For me, I’ve always been a Democrat. And it’s like, for the most part with the Democratic party, they always make a bunch of promises that they can’t deliver,” a voter named Daryll said. “You know, they use the issues of the African-American community as a soapbox to stand on and make promises, you know, just to get us to come out and vote,” a voter named Erica said. “And then once we vote and everyone’s in place, it’s like, well, what happened?”

The host’s reaction says it all. Democrats just can’t comprehend this.