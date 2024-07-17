The Company Building Where Trump Shooter Sniped From Was Sold Four Months Ago

The building in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on the roof and fired shots that hit President Trump and several supporters, was sold just four months ago.

American Glass Research (AGR), which is owned by its parent company, AGR International, was acquired by Indicor, a diversified industrial solutions company in March of 2024.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, in an interview with ABC News on Monday, reported that local police were in the AGR building at the time Crooks climbed on top of the building’s roof.

Cheattle added that no Secret Service agents were stationed on the roof of the AGR building due to the building having a “sloped roof,” and there was a “safety factor” made in the decision not to place agents on the roof.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger of Butler County, Pennsylvania, told NBC News that he doesn’t think any employees were inside the AGR building at the time of the shooting.

Since the tragic shooting at Trump’s rally, neither AGR nor Indicor have not appeared to release any public statements regarding the shooting.

Would appreciate all of my followers help with getting this one out there. It appears the building owned by AGR International, was just sold in March, approximately 4 months ago (see photo), and bought by Indicor Industrial Company. Indicor was formed in November of 2022 (see… pic.twitter.com/JUh0Q8UglM — Calling Out Woke (@Callingoutwoke) July 15, 2024

Read the press release from AGR International from March 20, 2024:

Agr was recently acquired by Indicor, a diversified industrial solutions company. As a world-class, innovative supplier of quality assurance and process automation equipment to the global packaging markets, Agr fits nicely into the values and focus of Indicor. Agr’s operations, headquartered in Butler, PA, USA, will remain unchanged and they will continue to provide the industry-known laboratory, online, and automated process control systems and services that support glass and plastic packaging manufacturers and brand owners worldwide, as they have for nearly one hundred years.

Bottle quality control specialist Agr International purchased by Indicor https://t.co/V4eCYIM23C — Plastics News (@plasticsnews) March 9, 2024

In 2022, Indicor announced its formation and brand name.

According to PR News Wire, “The formation of Indicor follows the November 2022 sale of a majority stake in a portfolio of industrial businesses from Roper Technologies, Inc. to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”).”

The current CEO of Indicor is Doug Wright, who was previously deployed with defense contractor Raytheon Technologies.