CNN’s Scott Jennings Suggests Biden’s Staff and Family Still Have a Lot of Explaining to Do (VIDEO)

Most of the folks at CNN were very impressed with Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech this week, but not Scott Jennings.

He reminded other people on a panel he was part of that we were still being told just days ago that Biden was fine and was still running.

Jennings suggested that the people around Biden, his family and his staff, still owe the American people an explanation.

After President Joe Biden spoke from the Oval Office on Wednesday — never explaining why he chose to end his re-election campaign — a CNN panel that featured Biden allies swooned over the president for being “selfless” and “heroic,” claiming Biden willingly chose to step away from power. But Jennings quickly rained on their parade. The Republican commentator, instead, brought forth all of the evidence indicating that Biden’s decision to step aside is not the selfless act of courage Democrats are claiming it to be. “It’s odd to me that just a few weeks ago — heck, a few days ago — most Democrats were still looking at television cameras and saying that this person is up to another four years. I mean, he’s obviously running on fumes,” Jennings began. “They weren’t ‘cheapfakes,’ no matter what the government told you.” “In fact, I still think it’s a legitimate scandal how they ever arrived at the decision to run again in the first place,” he added. The Biden family and his staff, Jennings continued, “have a lot of explaining to do,” referring to their decision seemingly to hide Biden’s cognitive decline.

Jennings is right, of course. Biden’s exit address left many people with more questions than answers.

It was more like a campaign speech than anything.