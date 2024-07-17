CNN’s John King Warns Democrats Trump is on Track for Historic Landslide Victory (VIDEO)

CNN’s John King delivered some very bad news for Democrats this week, suggesting that Trump is headed for a landslide victory in November.

Using a projection map of the country and narrowing down the Electoral College votes, King pointed out that according to CNN’s current projections, Trump could win well over 300 votes.

He correctly suggested that Trump could flip Democrat strongholds like Virginia and New Mexico.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

If Donald Trump won, what we have here, dark red states, solid Republican. Light red states, leaning Republican. If he won just those right there, he would already have the path to 270. He would have 272 electoral votes. Look what is different. We have Wisconsin as a toss-up. We have Pennsylvania as a toss-up. Two critical states for Joe Biden. Michigan right now, another critical state for Biden, leaning Republican. Georgia, a state Biden flipped, leaning Republican. Arizona, a toss-up state. That was a state Biden flipped. Nevada, a state he won, leaning Republican. This is the dire strait for Joe Biden right now on the first night of the republican convention. Tomorrow is 16 weeks to Election Day. Sixteen weeks from tomorrow, we count the votes. It is tough to change a map like this in that amount of time. And here’s why Democrats are so worried. Why so many Democrats are saying, Mr. President, please reconsider and get out of this race. Because right now, Trump is leading here. And Trump is leading here — leading here. Narrowly, but he’s ahead in those states. Trump is leading here. That’s 312 electoral votes. Trump is leading in this Nebraska congressional district. Let me change it that way. Nebraska does it by congressional district. That’s 313 electoral votes. And Democrats are warning that Trump may not be well ahead. It may still be margin of error. It might be a tie. But right now, Trump is competitive here. That’s blue Virginia. That’s blue New Hampshire. So, the warnings to the White House are Donald Trump could conceivably, if the current dynamics in the race hold, get 330 or more electoral votes.

Watch the video:

CNN's John King: Trump Poised For Electoral College Victory If Election Held Todayhttps://t.co/YEGssQSuuY "If the current dynamics in the race hold, Trump could get 330 or more electoral votes." pic.twitter.com/aJdyzLOjXo — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 16, 2024

If even CNN is saying this, you know they’re panicking in the Biden White House.