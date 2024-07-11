CNN Now Admits Joe Biden’s Entire Presidency Is a Carefully Staged Sham

This is hilarious.

Fake News CNN is now admitting what The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on for years: Joe Biden’s entire presidency is a carefully staged sham.

The left-wing media immediately came out and called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after his poor debate performance late last month.

Democrat lawmakers have also called for Biden to step aside following the presidential debate.

On Wednesday George Clooney came forward and called for Biden to step down.

In his op-ed, Clooney calls for Biden to “voluntarily step aside,” saying, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

This is after he attended the fundraiser where Obama led Biden off the stage:

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

CNN on Thursday rehashed the George Clooney – Biden fundraiser drama and used it to attack Joe Biden.

“At a star-studded fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles last month, George Clooney wasn’t the only one who came away concerned about the president,” CNN reported.

“He was less cogent than usual,” said one attendee, according to CNN.

“Back in Washington, there have been clear signs throughout his term of Biden being increasingly stage-managed, with lists of talking points, names of questioners and drawings of where he should walk presented to him by aides. Ahead of closed-door Cabinet meetings that Biden attends, it is customary for Cabinet officials to submit questions and key talking points that they plan to present in front of Biden ahead of time to White House aides, two sources with direct knowledge told CNN.” – CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN continued: “The entire display is kind of an act,” one of those sources told CNN. “They would come and say, ‘Hey, the president is going to call on you about 25 minutes in, and ask this question. What are the bullet points you’ll respond with?’”

“The second source, who echoed that same description, said when Biden attends Cabinet meetings, they are “not free-wheeling, and pretty well-orchestrated.” And the meetings themselves are infrequent, with one Cabinet secretary telling CNN they are uncertain of Biden’s condition because they so rarely see him.” the outlet reported.