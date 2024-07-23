CNN Explains How Governor Josh Shapiro May Be a Risk if He Is On Kamala’s Ticket – Because He’s a Jew (VIDEO)

Open religious bigotry on CNN.

The Democrat Party continues to openly morph into a party of Jew-haters.

CNN hosts explain how Governor Josh Shapiro may hold an additional risk is he is selected as Kamala’s running mate – because he’s a Jew.

The October 7 attacks really brought out the anti-semitism in the Democrat Party ranks. They went from living in the shadows to controlling the party in nine months!

Anderson Cooper: Pennsylvania’s Governor, Josh Shapiro, is being discussed as one of Harris’s potential running mates. He also endorsed her tonight. In your view, what are the pros and cons for putting him on the ticket? John King: Well, he’s certainly under consideration. I know that from key Harris allies. He’s a first-term governor. He’s Jewish. There could be some risks in putting him on the ticket, but certainly, some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, Hey, we like Governor Shapiro. Give him a look. Also told though, Anderson that some other governors, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, were on the list of the Harris team. One Harris ally told me today, They hope to get her within a few days, assuming her path to the nomination continues to look good, and it does tonight, but we still have some question marks. They hope to get her a list, they say within several days to a week of four or five names for her to pick from.

Notice how casually they say this:

Via Steve Guest.