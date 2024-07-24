CNN Data Analyst Says it’s Going to be ‘Difficult’ for Kamala Harris to Beat Trump (VIDEO)

Democrats and the media are acting like the switching out of Biden for Kamala Harris solves all of their problems. It does not.

Even CNN data analyst Harry Enten is reporting that based on the numbers, it’s going to be ‘difficult’ for Harris to beat Trump.

This will become even more clear as new polling emerges in about a week.

RedState has details:

CNN’s Harry Enten Drops the Reality Hammer on Kamala Harris’ Dreams The Democratic power brokers are trying to pump up the excitement for Kamala Harris because she has a limited amount of time to lock up the nomination before the convention and avoid any effort to have a floor fight that might dethrone her. She’s gotten some consequential endorsements from the elite. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appears to have come around now and George Clooney is on board as well. Of course, that doesn’t say anything about the rest of the country, who don’t care much what the elite think and that’s really the problem for Harris. She’s not popular, in fact she’s even less popular than Joe Biden according to some polls. As I previously wrote, former President Donald Trump is still running ahead of her, as even MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki had to admit. But now there’s more bad news for Harris from CNN data analyst Harry Enten. He put a damper on the propaganda parade. “For all of the excitement that Democrats have over Kamala Harris, it’s going to be difficult to beat Donald Trump,” he said.

Watch the clip below:

CNN's Harry Enten Sounds Alarm On How 'Difficult' It'll Be For Kamala Harris To 'Beat Donald Trump' pic.twitter.com/tLui8t5mDN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2024

Wait until Harris starts doing more media and begins laughing in the middle of answers to serious questions. Her appeal will sink and it won’t take long.