CNN Data Analyst Compares Joe Biden’s Numbers to George H.W. Bush Who Lost Reelection in 1992 (VIDEO)

CNN data analyst Harry Enten was just looking at the numbers for Joe Biden, relating specifically to the Democrats who want Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

He pulls up a surprising figure, showing that 66 percent of Democrats do not want Biden to drop out.

Enten notes that Biden’s numbers aren’t as bad as some candidates from the past who ultimately dropped out but then suggests his numbers are very similar to that of George H.W. Bush, who lost his bid for reelection in 1992.

Breitbart News reported:

CNN data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that polling shows President Joe Biden’s base wanted him to get out of the race more than former President George H.W. Bush’s base in 1992, who lost that race… Bolduan said, “How does how does this compare and what you can compare to in terms of past incumbents who then decided to not run for reelection?” Enten said, “There are two incumbents who were going to potentially run and then they decided to get out. In 1952, it was Harry S. Truman, in 1968 it was Lyndon B. Johnson. They quit before the nominations were decided. They quit as the primary season was going on.” He continued, “Back in 1992 remember, George HW Bush faced Pat Buchanan in a primary, it wasn’t too serious. He won all the primaries, but there were still some inkling for him to get out of the race. This polling was taken after he was the presumptive nominee, 21% of Republicans thought that George HW Bush should get out of the race. Compare that now 32% of Democrats think that Joe Biden should get out. These numbers look a lot more comparable than the 52 or the 68 scenario.”

Watch the video below:

A big issue with getting Biden out? Democrats don’t want Biden to leave the race. The voters who could pressure their elected leaders want Biden to stay in. The data right now don’t look like Truman (52) or Johnson (68). They look a lot more like Bush (92), who stayed in & lost pic.twitter.com/HxmyO57fQP — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 3, 2024

It should be noted that voters did not have concerns about George H.W. Bush’s cognitive state or his ability to serve for another four years. The situation that Biden finds himself in is far more serious.