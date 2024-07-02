Clown Show: Biden Campaign Grants Trump’s Communications Advisor Steven Cheung Access to Private Internal Call Using His Official Trump Campaign Email

Trump’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung managed to infiltrate an internal call of the Biden campaign. The funny part is, Cheung didn’t use any cloak and dagger tactics – he simply used his official Trump campaign email.

Cheung took to the social media platform X to share his experience. In a series of posts, he exposed the Biden campaign’s lax security measures and their disheartening attitude toward the ongoing political battle.

“On the Biden campaign call, deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks admits that the SCOTUS ruling makes President Trump, ‘Immune, immune, immune!'” Cheung wrote in one post.

In another post, Cheung painted a bleak picture of the morale within the Biden campaign. “This Biden campaign call is the saddest thing I’ve ever listened to. They have given up,” he wrote. These words are indicative of a campaign that seems to have lost its vigor and conviction following Biden’s disastrous performance.

Cheung then humorously revealed that he was waiting in line to ask questions during the call. “I’m currently in the question queue. Have a good one,” he posted, highlighting how easily he had penetrated what should have been a secure communication channel.

In his final revelation, Cheung exposed the lax security measures of the Biden team.

“I used my official campaign email and name to sign up for this conference call, and the Biden communications and press operation basically let in,” he wrote, adding, “Biden’s broke dick campaign.”

This blunder is a clear testament to how unprepared the Biden campaign is to handle even basic operational tasks.

The episode ended with a twist of irony as a Biden press intern thanked participants for respecting the press embargo, a protocol that Cheung openly flaunted he did not adhere to.