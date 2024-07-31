Chuck Schumer is Losing His Mind Over JD Vance, Demanding Trump Drop Him Then Calling Him a Gift to Democrats

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is weirdly obsessed with Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

He has furiously demanded that Trump drop Vance, as if that would happen. Then he turns around and says that Vance is a gift to Democrats. So which is it?

Remember what Rush Limbaugh always said. The left will tell you who they fear.

Townhall reports:

Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly? Ever since former and potentially future President Donald Trump picked Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate earlier this month, Democrats have gone after the vice presidential pick. The effort trying to highlight how Vance is supposedly “weird” has itself been rather weird. Another oddity is how Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) appears to be so hung up on Vance. Robert Costa asked Schumer during Sunday’s episode of CBS News’ “Face the Nation” if senators in battleground states should ask Vice President Kamala Harris, likely the Democratic nominee, to campaign with them. Schumer gave a laughable response about President Joe Biden and Harris and then launched into quite the rant against Vance. Not only did Schumer stress that “the Biden-Harris record is just incredible,” he also even claimed “it’s a great, great record, and it’s helping our Senate candidates run on it.”… “Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump. And I’ll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, why did I pick this guy? The choice may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats,” Schumer continued.

Schumer can’t decide whether Trump should drop Vance or if Vance is great for Democrats.

The fact that Schumer doesn’t like him means Vance is the perfect choice.