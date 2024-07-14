Christian Prophesied in Precise Detail 3 MONTHS AGO Trump Would Get Shot in Ear (VIDEO)

A new video going viral on X shows a Christian prophet precisely describing the assassination attempt against Trump.

The video that surfaced on X was originally uploaded on YouTube three months ago and was titled “3 PROPHETS Explain 3 American SOLAR ECLIPSES.”

In the video, a Christian prophet named Brandon Biggs described a vision he was given by God that there would be an assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Biggs, at the 11-minute mark of the video, shared, ” I saw Trump rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear and it came so close to his head it busted his eardrum.”

“He fell to his knees during this timeframe and started to worship the Lord,” added Biggs.

Biggs continued, “He got radically born again during this timeframe; people saying he’s saved now. But he becomes really on fire for Jesus.”

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PREDICTED 3 MONTHS AGO Brandon Biggs made an unbelievably accurate prediction about the attack on Trump’s life in an interview several months ago. “I saw Trump rising up, and then I saw an attempt on his life. This bullet flew by his ear, and… pic.twitter.com/txtqf5jFqw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 14, 2024

This morning, Trump took to Truth Social and gave God glory.

Trump wrote, “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

