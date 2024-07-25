ICYMI: Old Joe Biden Glitched Out During Address to Nation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden held a much-anticipated Address to the Nation on Wednesday night.

Biden was expected to officially drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Only 6,603 people tuned in to watch Old Joe on the White House YouTube Channel.

Americans just aren’t interested in listening to this old corrupt, serial liar who has destroyed the lives of millions of Americans.

The left and their legacy media cheered Old Joe’s speech on Wednesday. It’s the first bit of work he’s done all week.

The media won’t tell you that he glitched out again and stopped making sense.

Joe Biden: “We’ve come so far since my inauguration. On that day, I told you as a student at winter,[sic] we’re student at winter of peril and winter possibilities [sic]. Peril and possibilities [sic].”

What the h*ll is that supposed to mean?

This presidency has been one glitch and failure after another.

Via Autism Capital.