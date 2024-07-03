Caitlin Clark Effect: Las Vegas-Indiana Game Draws Largest WNBA Crowd in 25 Years – But Coach Christie Sides and Her Derelict Decisions Spoils the Fun Once Again

by
The Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces game drew the largest WNBA crowd in 25 years on Tuesday night.

The Caitlin Clark Effect:

20,366 fans showed up on Tuesday night to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces at the T-Mobile arena.

This was the largest crowd to see a WNBA game in 25 years. This was also the most-attended sporting event at the T-Mobile arena in its history.

The game was moved to the T-Mobile arena from the Michelob ULTRA Arena but demand forced the team to relocate to the T-Mobile Arena. It was standing room only for the game.

The WNBA announced before the game that Caitlin Clark made the All-Star Team this year after her stellar season.

Clark continues to dominate the games in her exceptional assists and playmaking magic. The rest of the Fever team is slowly catching on to her mature style of game.

Caitlin Clark is one of 3 players this year who is in the top 20 in points, assists, and rebounds! This is her rookie year.

Following the game, Caitlin Clark and her former teammate Kate Martin took time to meet with a young girl and cancer victim, Baily Lux from Carroll, Iowa, who was at the game.

What is most impressive is that as Clark continues to shine her derelict coach, Christie Sides, continues to ruin the game for the fans with her unexplainable decisions.

On Tuesday, the Fever starters competed in the first quarter with the defending champs, the Las Vegas Aces. So Coach Sides threw in a new group of players in the second quarter to make sure their game was disrupted. The Fever never managed to claw back into the game after that ridiculous decision.

Coach Sides has still not figured out how to run a play to open up Caitlin Clark for a shot in the game. It makes you wonder why the Fever drafted Clark, the greatest shooter in NCAA history, if they can’t run a play to get her open?

Coach Christie Sides is determined to ruin Clark's future and the future of the league. She needs to go.

Christie Sides needs to go. She just doesn’t get it on so many different levels.

Call the Indiana Fever front office and demand they get rid of this horrible coach! Call: 317-917-2500 or email at [email protected]

