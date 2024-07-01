Caitlin Clark Beats Three Olympians in Their Home Arena in Front of Largest Crowd Since 1997 — Silences Diana Taurasi — Leads Fever to HUGE Win Despite Crazy Coach

by

Caitlin Clark led all players on Sunday as the Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Sun in the two team’s first matchup of the year.

Caitlin Clark led all competitors with 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds in the game.

Clark received a standing ovation following the game as she signed autographs for children lined up to see her.

Caitlin Clark schooled three Olympians in their home arena.

Three Phoenix players were picked to go to the Olympics ahead of Caitlin Clark – the rookie sensation and fan favorite who has completely remade the WNBA.

The rookie great: Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Olympians:

  • Brittney Griner finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.
  • Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
  • Kahleah Copper finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Caitlin Clark dominated the game. She scored or assisted in 44 of the team’s 88 points.

Indiana coach Christie Sides pulled Caitlin Clark, the greatest clutch shooter in college basketball history, from the game in the final two minutes. Clark was just one rebound away from a triple-double! This could have been the first triple-double by any rookie in WNBA history.

The Fever won the game despite their awful coach.

Recall that Diana Taurasi talked sh*t about Caitlin, saying, “Reality is coming.”

Today, Grandma Taurasi, the oldest active player in the WNBA, had a reality check.

“It’s amazing what Caitlin’s been able to do in her short career so far,” Taurasi said. “The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she’s put the work in… It’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her, and she keeps showing up and keeps getting better every single game.

“So her future is super bright, and being a veteran and being in this league for a long, long time, it is pretty cool to see that and go into the future.”

Dave Portnoy said it best. Caitlin dominated.

Caitlin has arrived.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.