Caitlin Clark Beats Three Olympians in Their Home Arena in Front of Largest Crowd Since 1997 — Silences Diana Taurasi — Leads Fever to HUGE Win Despite Crazy Coach

Caitlin Clark led all players on Sunday as the Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Sun in the two team’s first matchup of the year.

Caitlin Clark led all competitors with 15 points, 12 assists, and 9 rebounds in the game.

Clark received a standing ovation following the game as she signed autographs for children lined up to see her.

This was an away game for the Indiana Fever The Caitlin Clark effect is real pic.twitter.com/j4nE4rNQD8 — Fanatics Sportsbook (@FanaticsBook) June 30, 2024

Caitlin Clark schooled three Olympians in their home arena.

Caitlin Clark just beat three Team USA Olympians in their own building. pic.twitter.com/UWjCw8F9Zu — Adam Stroller (@StrollerAdam) June 30, 2024

Three Phoenix players were picked to go to the Olympics ahead of Caitlin Clark – the rookie sensation and fan favorite who has completely remade the WNBA.

The rookie great: Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Olympians:

Brittney Griner finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Kahleah Copper finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Caitlin Clark dominated the game. She scored or assisted in 44 of the team’s 88 points.

Caitlin Clark scored or assisted on 44 of the Indiana Fever’s 88 points in their win over the Phoenix Mercury today Rookie Of The Yearpic.twitter.com/QhJPZjkWpR — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) June 30, 2024

Indiana coach Christie Sides pulled Caitlin Clark, the greatest clutch shooter in college basketball history, from the game in the final two minutes. Clark was just one rebound away from a triple-double! This could have been the first triple-double by any rookie in WNBA history.

The Fever won the game despite their awful coach.

Recall that Diana Taurasi talked sh*t about Caitlin, saying, “Reality is coming.”

Today, Grandma Taurasi, the oldest active player in the WNBA, had a reality check.

“It’s amazing what Caitlin’s been able to do in her short career so far,” Taurasi said. “The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she’s put the work in… It’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her, and she keeps showing up and keeps getting better every single game.

“So her future is super bright, and being a veteran and being in this league for a long, long time, it is pretty cool to see that and go into the future.”

Caitlin Clark let her game do the talking after Diana Taurasi told her, “reality is coming” ‼️ (: @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/O3RmzDYZX0 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 30, 2024

Dave Portnoy said it best. Caitlin dominated.

By the way Caitlin Clark put up a casual 15/9/12 pummeling on grandma Taurasi today on the road. But yeah put Diana in the Olympics for the 100th time. What a joke. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 30, 2024

Caitlin has arrived.