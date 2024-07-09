Drew Hernandez: BRUTAL – The Collapse of Joe Biden Continues!

As new guard Democrats scramble in panic to replace Joe Biden, the old guard seeks to keep him in. Joe Biden’s public appearances have increased since his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump, only making calls for Joe Biden to step down even more valid.

Joe made a campaign stop in Philadelphia where again, he could be seen publicly attempting to speak incoherently.

He also made a typical Democrat pander visit to a black church in Philadelphia, where he looked completely lost on stage. To make matters worse, the pastor prayed for Joe’s handicaps.

Millions of level-headed Americans have been pointing out Joe’s serious mental and physical decline, only to be called conspiracy theorists.

Now, those so-called conspiracy theorists have been vindicated.

