British Liberal Journalist Piers Morgan Speaks With Trump on the Phone, Says He Is ‘The Mick Jagger of Politics’, Has ‘Unstoppable Momentum’ To Be the Next US President

British Liberal journalist Piers Morgan often gets stuff wrong.

He is capable of defending the safety and efficacy of COVID shots and blaming the ‘anti-vax movement’ for getting sick with the virus after being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Or to insist that the 2020 US Presidential elections were ‘free and fair,’ to the point of making Donald Trump walk out on an interview with him.

But Morgan is also someone who knows Trump well, and has had a personal relation with him for decades.

Interestingly, he isn’t too proud to admit that the Republican candidate has always been good to him – Morgan was the winner of the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ TV show.

Now, in the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, Morgan – who is many times right in his non-stop opining on international geopolitical affairs – has been vocal about his admiration for Trump’s reaction to the incident, and his rapid recovery to headline a historical RNC in Milwaukee.

Piers Morgan wrote at New York Post that Trump called him late on Saturday, saying: “Is that my man Piers? It’s your favorite president calling…”

“But Trump is the one [president] I’ve known the longest, and best. He’d seen me appear on Fox News in New York to discuss his first rally appearance since last weekend’s horrific assassination attempt. I’d said how much I admired his defiance and guts in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, and the fact he was back on stage at another rally just seven days later, putting on a crowd-pleasing, two-hour performance worthy of a rock star. ‘He’s the Mick Jagger of politics!’ I declared.”

The British commentator said Trump now has a vote-winning smash hit to his playlist: ‘I took a bullet for democracy!’

And he believes that will propel him back to the White House in the November election.

On the phone, Trump reportedly said that he felt great, ‘considering [he] got shot last week!’

“’Were you not apprehensive about going back out […] in front of tens of thousands of people?’ [Morgan] asked.

‘I couldn’t let myself think about that’, [Trump] replied. ‘I had to get straight back out there’.”

Morgan call Trump’s response to being shot ‘remarkably courageous’.

Morgan also said in the phone call that the debate was a ‘predictable train wreck’ for Biden, and that Trump is now the favorite despite who is on the Dem ticket.

“During our 15-minute conversation, I’ve never known Donald Trump to sound so calm, happy, focused or with what seems like a profound new awareness of what really matters in life.

[…] I do know him very well, warts and all, and what’s very clear from our phone call is that cheating death has given Donald Trump a new spring in his step, and a presidential race momentum that I believe will now prove unstoppable given the way his opponents are imploding.”

Read more: