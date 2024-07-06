Britain’s New Labour Party Prime Minister Does Not Know if a Woman Can Have a Penis (VIDEO)

Britain has a new Prime Minister.

This comes after the conservative Tories betrayed their promises and stabbed their voters in the back for several years… sort of like the Republicans here in the US, huh?

The voters had enough after the Tories oversaw insane levels of mass migration and crippling high taxes.

So now the Labour Party’s Keir Starmer is the latest UK Prime Minister.

The far left politician does not know if a woman can have a penis.

This is not a good sign for England.

Via Paul Joseph Watson:



Starmer recently made a political u-turn and said trans men should not use women’s toilets.