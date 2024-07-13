Breaking: Tucker Carlson Lands Prime Time Speaking Slot at RNC on Night Trump Is Nominated

New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan reported on Saturday that Tucker Carlson landed a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on the night Trump is nominated in Milwaukee.

Tucker Carlson will be getting a prime time speaking slot at the Republican Convention on the night Trump is nominated, according to two people with direct knowledge of the schedule tell me and @maggieNYT. https://t.co/dTd129rveM — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 13, 2024

Tucker Carlson will also be speaking at an event sponsored by The Heritage Foundation on Monday in Milwaukee.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported: “The Heritage Foundation is scheduled to host an all-day “policy fest” on Monday at the RNC Convention, headlined by conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, among others.”

