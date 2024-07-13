Breaking: Tucker Carlson Lands Prime Time Speaking Slot at RNC on Night Trump Is Nominated

President Trump with Tucker Carlson at his Bedminster Club in New Jersey.

New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan reported on Saturday that Tucker Carlson landed a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention on the night Trump is nominated in Milwaukee.

Tucker Carlson will also be speaking at an event sponsored by The Heritage Foundation on Monday in Milwaukee.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported: “The Heritage Foundation is scheduled to host an all-day “policy fest” on Monday at the RNC Convention, headlined by conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, among others.”

So will FOX News cut out his speech from regular programming?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

