BREAKING: OMG: DNC Manager Trashes Kamala: “I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win” – Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday dropped a bombshell on Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race earlier this month after Obama pushed him out and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates and took his donor money.

James O’Keefe dropped undercover video of DNC compliance manager Joyce DeCerce trashing Kamala Harris and admitting to making empty promises to donors.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” DeCerce told the undercover OMG journalist.

“She doesn’t have any accomplishments to speak of,” DeCerce said suggesting that Harris’s lack of popularity stems from her underachievement while in office.

“She’s weirdly unpopular,” DeCerce said.

Per O’Keefe: DeCerce admits that the DNC’s engagement with donors is little more than a façade. He explains, “You just put on a performance for them, a little show, right?” implying that the DNC merely tells donors what they want to hear in order to receive donations. He further claims that the DNC’s approach is to fuel donors’ fantasies with empty promises, emphasizing, “They want their fantasy to be, you know, fed.”

When O’Keefe called Kristin Hetherington, the CFO of the DNC, for comment, she hung up the phone in frustration after questioned if the DNC tells donors “what they want to hear,” and if they play to donor’s “fantasies.”

James O’Keefe said the undercover OMG journalist who recorded Joyce DeCerce received a threatening postcard at her house featuring racial undertones in an apparent attempt to intimidate her and prevent this story from being aired.

WATCH: