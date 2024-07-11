BREAKING: House Defeats Resolution Holding Garland In Contempt – Here are the Four GOPers Who Voted NO

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl) informed fellow lawmakers of her intention to introduce a resolution compelling the House sergeant at arms to detain Attorney General Merrick Garland and present him before the lower chamber.

Despite attempts by House Speaker Mike Johnson at trying to get her to delay her vote, she ultimately was able to hold it Thursday.

Now, Jake Sherman reports that the House has defeated the resolution with the help of four RINOS.

THE HOUSE just defeated the resolution to hold Merrick garland in inherent contempt. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 11, 2024

Here were the four Republicans who voted against holding Garland in contempt:

Rep. David Joyce (OH-14) Rep. Michael Turner (OH-10) Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-04) Rep. John Duarte (CA-13)

204-210:House defeated FL GOP Rep. Luna’s inherent contempt resolution to fine Attorney General Garland $10,000 a day for failing to comply with a subpoena to provide Special Counsel Hur’s audiotapes of President Biden’s interview.4Rs voted No: Duarte, Joyce, McClintock & Turner. pic.twitter.com/6g0klN3qqU — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 11, 2024

The measure would have fined Attorney General Garland $10,000 per day for refusing to hand over the tapes of Special Counsel Hur’s Biden interview. Luna originally promised to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take Garland into custody, but pivoted and delayed her move after discussing the measure with Speaker Johnson.

Rep. Luna commented on this and included more information that TGP were not aware of: “There were members who said they didn’t support the other version. Meaning it would fail… Either way, I am literally the only person that brainstormed any accountability. If you dont like how the GOP VOTES as a whole get active, but trashing me without knowing details is exactly what the left does.”

