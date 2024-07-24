BREAKING: FBI Director Admits Would-Be Trump Assassin Flew Drone Around Stage at 4 PM for 11 Minutes – Just 2 Hours Before Trump Took the Stage!… So Where Is the Video? #InsideJob

FBI Director Chris Wray will testify Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee on the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The 45th President and GOP nominee for president in 2024 was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service, FBI, and local government officials allowed the young sniper to crawl up a roof and fire off several shots at President Trump before government snipers shot him dead.

Inside Job.

During his testimony Chris Wray admitted that the would-be assassin flew a drone over the stage for 11 minutes at 4 PM just two hours before Trump took the stage.

This was after the would-be assassin went through security with a range finder to scope the area before he shot the former President in the ear – nearly taking off his head.

Chris Wray also said this:

** The Shooter flew a drone around the rally area at 4 PM for 11 minutes – Trump took the stage around 6 PM.

So no one in the crowd of 50,000 noticed this?

** The drone was about 200 yards from the stage. And the Secret Service did nothing! This was after the assassin was allowed to bring a range finder into the rally with him.

** Wray says three explosive devices were found – this is despite the fact that there is no evidence the killer was looking up bomb making online?

** The remote detonators were turned on – to the bombs.

** And, of course, Wray says there were no accomplices. He better ask around his office before he makes such statements!

Via reporter Jamie Dupree.

Wray on Trump attack

+ Shooter flew a drone around 4pm for 11 minutes

+ Drone was about 200 yards from stage

+ 3 explosive devices found, 'relatively crude'

+ remote detonators not turned on

+ no accomplices at this time

+ 8 bullet cartridges found on the roof https://t.co/ymyHNdrEGq — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 24, 2024

Here is Wray’s testimony.