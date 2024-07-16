Brazilian Model and Influencer Who Became a Sex Trafficker and Enslaver, Kat Torres Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison for Luring Young Women to the US ‘for Sexual Exploitation’

She was once just a poor girl from the Amazon region of Brazil, determined to make it in the ruthless world of fashion as a model.

She would grow to lead, for some time, a life of luxury, eventually brushing shoulders with A-list celebrities and foreign oligarchs.

Eventually, she would pivot into ‘coaching’ some tens of thousands of ‘clients’ on how to ‘achieve greatness’.

But in her real life, away from the spotlight, Kat Torres was leading a dark, sinister life ensnaring followers in a cult-like organization involving human trafficking and slavery.

Daily Mail reported:

“Katiuscia Torres was deported back to Brazil and arrested in November 2022 as allegations emerged about her life behind closed doors in the United States. After more than 18 months in jail, she was finally sentenced to eight years in prison for subjecting one follower to human trafficking and slavery, a judge assessing the victim had been lured abroad for sexual exploitation.”

She claimed to be a witch, inspired by both spiritual leaders and business coaches.

And some of her impressionable victims ended up in her home doing unpaid work.

An accuser said Kat threatened her with curses, and forced her to work in a strip club for money that she later withheld.

“In a new BBC documentary, the guru maintained her innocence from prison in Rio de Janeiro. But with more than 20 women now claiming to have been scammed or exploited, horrifying revelations continue to emerge around the bizarre life of the Instagram influencer once an inspiration to millions.”

She claimed to be a witch, inspired by both spiritual leaders and business coaches.

And some of her impressionable victims ended up in her home doing unpaid work.

An accuser said Kat threatened her with curses, and forced her to work in a strip club for money that she later withheld.

“In a new BBC documentary, the guru maintained her innocence from prison in Rio de Janeiro. But with more than 20 women now claiming to have been scammed or exploited, horrifying revelations continue to emerge around the bizarre life of the Instagram influencer once an inspiration to millions.”

Kat Torres at one time had a following of 1.2million subscribers on Instagram.

During her time in modeling, Kat moved to Los Angeles ‘to pursue an acting career’, and proceeded to document her journey and influencer lifestyle online.

It was then that she took the dangerous and powerful Amazon psychedelic drug Ayahuasca.

She said the drug led her to ‘reinventing herself’ as a ‘life coach and hypnotist’ – a.k.a. (according to Brazilian Court) a con-artist and later a sex-trafficker.

She proceeded to publish a self-help book called ‘A Voice’.

“Many [of her fans] were Brazilian women hoping to learn from her, and paying huge sums for her advice. Early on, online consultations ‘started at $150’, according to the BBC. But she would soon be able to charge much more for her services. The ‘most purchased’ annual ‘plan’, according to her website, was valued at R$700 – about £100.”

Once in Paris, she briefly met Leonardo DiCaprio – but implied she was dating him. She later has to retract the claim.

She also knew ‘oligarchs’, senior figures in finance and government.

Somewhere along the line, the horrifying accounts of human trafficking and slavery came into play.

“One former client told the broadcaster that she was recruited to join Ms Torres in New York to perform household chores as a live-in assistant. Ana, who had left an abusive relationship before joining Ms Torres, described three months of tyranny, claiming she was unpaid and was only able to sleep when the influencer went out – on a sofa covered in cat urine.”

She moved to in Austin, Texas, where one accuser said she ‘threatened her with curses and involved her in work in a strip club’ and withheld her earnings.

“Women staying with Ms Torres at their rented five-bedroom mansion in Austin said they were forbidden from speaking with each other and could not leave their rooms without permission.”

She would reportedly put voodoo dolls among the victims’ belongings, and kept a room for witchcraft set up in the house.

Finally, parents from two of the girls declared their children missing, sparking huge searches on social media to track them down.

Brazilian top model Yasmín Brunet was moved by the families’ drama, and took the allegations to the police. She was remanded to prison pending trial ‘for the crime of subjecting people to conditions analogous to slavery’.

“On June 28 of this year, a judge finally sentenced Ms Torres to eight years in prison for subjecting Desirrê to human trafficking and slavery. Her lawyer told the BBC that Ms Torres had appealed the conviction and maintains her innocence.”