Black Lives Matter Turns on Democratic Party After Kamala Harris Is Installed as Nominee

Cosmic justice sometimes comes with a dose of irony.

Black Lives Matter, the insidious Marxist organization Democrats used to foment violence during the race-mongering madness of 2020, has issued a public objection to party leaders’ swift coronation of Vice President Kamala Harris as their 2024 presidential nominee.

“Following the primary where millions of black voters weighed in, after one poor debate performance, the DNC Party elites and billionaire donors bullied Joe Biden out of the race,” BLM said in a statement to Reuters.

Sunday on the social media platform X, President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

The announcement came under unusual and perhaps suspicious circumstances. Since his dreadful debate performance on June 27, Biden had faced mounting pressure to quit the race from fellow Democrats. He had refused.

Announcing the decision on X, where one might reasonably doubt that the octogenarian president has ever posted on his own behalf, only heightened suspicions of a Democratic Party coup.

For the past two days, Democrats — including Biden himself in a dubious endorsement made via speaker phone — have rallied around Harris. Still, nothing about the vice president’s sudden elevation has felt organic.

Notwithstanding these strange developments, Democrats have clearly tried to depict their party as united behind Harris.

BLM’s public objection, therefore, constitutes the first major internal demand that Democrats pump the brakes on the Harris 2024 train.

“We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates,” the BLM statement read.

Indeed, it appears that Democrats — the so-called “party of democracy” — have failed to pull the proverbial wool over BLM’s eyes.

“The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before. This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of black voters,” the statement said.

To its credit, BLM called out party leaders’ apparent coup against Biden.

“Now, Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public,” the statement continued.

Also to its credit, BLM appeared unmoved by the argument that race and gender should take precedence over other factors.

“We have no idea where Kamala Harris stands on the issues, now that she has assumed Joe Biden’s place, and we have no idea of the record of her potential vice president because we don’t even know who it is yet,” the statement read.

Apart from its nauseating emphasis on skin color, the BLM statement contained nothing to which reasonable Americans should object.

On balance, of course, BLM has not exactly earned the benefit of the doubt from conservative or right-leaning voters.

Perhaps, therefore, it is best to take direction from the late former President Herbert Hoover.

On Sept. 16, 1941 — nearly three months after Adolf Hitler stabbed fellow tyrant Joseph Stalin in the back by ordering German forces to attack the Soviet Union — Hoover urged his fellow Americans to stay out of the European conflict.

“The fratricidal war between Hitler and Stalin is daily weakening both dictators,” Hoover argued.

That pre-Pearl Harbor assessment from a former president contained wisdom applicable to present circumstances. And conservatives should heed that wisdom.

After all, if BLM launches a civil war against fellow tyrants in the Democratic Party leadership, then who could complain? In that case, conservatives must stand aside and allow the conflict to weaken everyone involved.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.