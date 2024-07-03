Bizarre: Transgender Arrested After Body Found in Trunk of Car After Crash

A transgender from Iowa was arrested after a dead body was found inside his car after a crash.

The Post Millenial reported that Myles “Margot” Lewis, 32, was arrested on Saturday after Lewis crashed on I-90 in Minnesota.

As authorities arrived on the scene, officers discovered a body wrapped up in a bed sheet in the back of Lewis’ car.

The body in the back of Lewis’ trunk has since been identified as 35-year-old trans activist Liara Tsai.

The Star Tribune reported Lewis has been charged in the “Olmsted County District Court in Rochester with felony interference with a dead body.”

However, the criminal complaint made no mention of whether Lewis killed Tsai.

He leaves behind a social media history of far-left posts common among American trans activists. He interacted often on social media with Liara Tsai, the murder victim.