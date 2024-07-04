Billionaire Trump Backer David Sacks: ‘What Democracy Really Means to Them is Permanent Rule by the Democratic Party’ (VIDEO)

Billionaire Trump backer David Sacks recently talked about what the Democrats and the Biden regime have become, describing them as nothing more than a collection of special interests who only want to remain in power.

Now he is addressing what the Democrats are trying to do in their efforts to replace Biden.

Speaking to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sacks suggests that the Democrats are engaging in insurrection by trying to subvert the democratic process just because they think they’re going to lose.

Transcript via Twitter/X:

“What we’re seeing here is a full-scale insurrection by media elites and other powers that be in the Democratic Party to subvert the democratic process. After all, we had 50 state primary elections in which voters gave Joe Biden all the necessary votes and delegates to be the Democratic nominee for President. You’re seeing now a major effort to prevent the certification of that result. It’s playing out in broad daylight in the press. So, I don’t know what you could call this except an insurrection. What democracy really means to them is permanent rule by the Democratic Party, just like communism used to mean permanent rule by the Communist Party. They’re perfectly willing to disenfranchise their voters if it means staying in power. And that’s exactly why they tried to hide Joe Biden’s senility from the country for so long. What the country is now concerned about is Joe Biden’s competency to do the job. What senior Democrats care about is Joe Biden’s electability. That’s the only reason they are suddenly concerned about his mental condition. They knew all about Joe Biden’s condition for months and years.

Watch the video:

This is the problem Democrats face. They cannot call themselves the defenders of democracy, then turn around and disenfranchise all of the Democrat primary voters who voted for Biden. It’s a nightmare scenario for them.