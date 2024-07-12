Biden’s Zoom Call with Hispanic Lawmakers Goes Sideways, Host Abruptly Ends Call After Democrat Tells Biden to Drop Out of Race

Joe Biden on Friday participated in a Zoom call (he was an hour late) with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and things went sideways when a lawmaker told Biden to drop out of the race.

According to NOTUS, the Zoom call was tightly controlled and only two lawmakers were allowed to ask Biden questions.

Biden tried to open the discussion and said more lawmakers can ask questions.

Rep. Mike Levin told Biden to drop out of the 2024 race and the host, Rep. Linda Sanchez, abruptly ended the Zoom call.

NOTUS reported:

As President Joe Biden tries to talk with Democratic lawmakers and relieve their concerns, a virtual meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Friday appears to have caused more problems than it solved. For starters, Biden showed up an hour late to the Zoom call, according to a source familiar with the meeting, and it didn’t get much better from there. Organizers of the Zoom meeting had said only two members were allowed to ask questions — Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lou Correa — but Biden opened the floor up to more questions, the source familiar with the call told NOTUS. At least the president tried to open up the meeting to more questions. The source said leaders of Bold PAC — the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus — tightly controlled who could ask a question. Reps. Gabe Vasquez and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez both used the “raise hand” feature on the Zoom call, and both had their hands lowered by organizers of the call and were not allowed to speak, the source said.

Biden is spiraling.

A “coordinated Democrat rebellion” will be underway over the next 48 hours as the largest pro-Biden super PAC freezes $90 million in pledged donations if Biden remains on the ticket, according to The New York Times.

“Some major Democratic donors have told the largest pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, that roughly $90 million in pledged donations is now on hold if President Biden remains atop the ticket, according to two people who have been briefed on the conversations,” The New York Times reported.

Rep. Mike Levin was the 19th Democrat lawmaker to come forward and publicly call for Biden to step aside.

More lawmakers are expected to turn on Biden this weekend.