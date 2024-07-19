Biden’s Secret Service Stonewalls FOIA Request by America First Legal Following Assassination Attempt on President Trump

Joe Biden’s Secret Service is stonewalling America First Legal and refused to expedite its FOIA request following the assassination attempt on President Trump.

Last Saturday President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One Trump supporter was fatally shot. Two other rallygoers were wounded, one critically.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

An officer was right next to the building as bystanders alerted him to the potential threat.

Nearly one week later we have no explanation from the Secret Service.

America First Legal filed an expedited Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Secret Service seeking reports, documents and communications related to the assassination attempt against President Trump.

Biden’s DHS denied America First Legal’s request to expedite the process.

“You have requested expedited processing of your request under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) standard permitting expedition when a requester demonstrates a “compelling need.” Your request for expedited treatment has been denied,” Biden’s DHS said in a letter to AFL.

Biden’s DHS denied AFL’s expedited processing request because they claim there is not:

1. Any threat to the life or safety of anyone;

2. Any urgency to inform the public about government activity.