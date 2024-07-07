Biden Tells Creepy Story About Pulling Over to Talk to Schoolyard Kids During Stop at Democrat Campaign Office in Philly (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday traveled to Philadelphia to pander to the black community at a black church as his reelection campaign falters.

Biden looked totally at home in the black church. After all, he was raised in the black church, right?

WATCH:

PASTOR: "Let us stand together!" BIDEN: *nervously glances at handlers* pic.twitter.com/twC5FsmpxK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2024

Biden is getting attacked from all sides as calls for him to drop out of the presidential race increase following his disastrous debate performance.

After attending a Sunday church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Biden made an unscheduled stop at a Democrat campaign office in Philadelphia.

As usual, the campaign headquarters had a funeral-like atmosphere. There was no enthusiasm for old Joe.

Biden told a creepy story about how he used to pull over his vehicle when he saw a bunch of kids in the schoolyard waving.

“I’d be riding down a street in the vehicle before and see a bunch of kids in the schoolyard waving and I’d stop and get out. Realistically, I can’t do that anymore. It’s just too dangerous what’s going on out there,” Biden said.

It’s too dangerous out there because of Democrat policies.

WATCH: