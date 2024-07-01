Biden Stepping Down Would be a Disaster for Everyone Including Trump and the Republicans (VIDEO)

The last thing we want is for Joe Biden to step down. Every Pollster agrees he is the easiest candidate for President Trump to beat. This is why over the weekend President Trump’s campaign team was actively touting how polling shows Trump would crush any other challenger. This is designed to scare the Democrats away from forcing Joe Biden out.

Deep state Democrats like Obama Pelosi and Schumer all understand this. It’s the radicals that want Joe gone. The media falls into that category now.

The podcasters and pundits calling for Joe’s ouster aren’t panicked at all, they are carrying out a plan.

I have proof. Tune in.