Biden Reads From Note Cards During NATO Working Session and Still Fails (VIDEO)

Joe Biden welcomed NATO leaders to the NATO Summit and participated in a welcome handshake and NATO family photo on Wednesday.

As usual, Joe Biden had to be told where to go as he entered the room.

After the NATO welcome handshake and photo op, Biden sat down for a working session.

Biden had to rely on his notecards to get through the working session – and he still failed.

He failed reading a Truman quote.

Biden struggled to read his notes.

“Fact is that, so many of my, uh, my uh, uh, let me put it this way…” Biden said struggling to read.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

