Biden Reads From Note Cards During NATO Working Session and Still Fails (VIDEO)

Joe Biden welcomed NATO leaders to the NATO Summit and participated in a welcome handshake and NATO family photo on Wednesday.

As usual, Joe Biden had to be told where to go as he entered the room.

WATCH:

Biden cannot enter a room without somebody pointing in the direction he's supposed to go — sad! pic.twitter.com/9Woawsql9U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2024

After the NATO welcome handshake and photo op, Biden sat down for a working session.

Biden had to rely on his notecards to get through the working session – and he still failed.

He failed reading a Truman quote.

WATCH:

Biden tries, fails at reading a Truman quote written directly in front of him pic.twitter.com/B9AYkWNmUa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2024

Biden struggled to read his notes.

“Fact is that, so many of my, uh, my uh, uh, let me put it this way…” Biden said struggling to read.

WATCH: