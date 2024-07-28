Biden-Harris Led State Department Used Data from Anti-Israel Group To Compile ‘Report Card’ on Israel

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, the Biden-Harris-led State Department used data collected by an organization linked to the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement to produce an internal “report card” on Israeli activities in the West Bank.

The State Department compiled its report using data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

NGO Monitor has extensively detailed how OCHA is a driving force in the United Nation’s campaign to delegitimize Israel.

A report from NGO Monitor in 2016 explains, “Abusing its mandate of neutrality and impartiality, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA-oPt) is responsible for coordinating a highly political and biased NGO network in the West Bank. New research by NGO Monitor shows that this official UN office is responsible for facilitating funding to and the dissemination of information from groups involved in political warfare against Israel, including those advancing anti-peace BDS.”

“Coordinating with some of the most virulent NGOs in the region, OCHA promotes a one-sided narrative of Palestinian victimization and sole Israeli aggression,” Anne Herzberg of NGO Monitor said. “OCHA’s central role in anti-Israel political warfare is yet another example of the exploitation of human rights, international law, and humanitarian principles via UN bodies to attack the Jewish state.”

From Washington Free Beacon:

An internal State Department email chain reviewed by the Free Beacon shows the creation and dissemination of the report on so-called Israeli settlement growth. U.S. officials described the report as an update from previous data compiled by the Biden administration on Israeli activities in the West Bank. Prior to Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror strike on Israel, the construction of Jewish homes in contested areas of the West Bank was a central source of tension between the Biden administration and the Israeli government, particularly under Netanyahu. When Netanyahu’s conservative governing coalition retook power in 2023, the Biden administration appeared ready to clash with Israel over the issue. “Our very own [redacted name] updated the open-source report card he produced this time last year,” wrote Hady Amr, the Biden administration’s special representative for Palestinian affairs. “This draft conveys the average annual rates [of growth], and as you can see, across board.” Amr wrote in the email that he “would be happy [to] repackage / update per suggestions.”

Read the full report here.