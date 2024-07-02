Biden Debate Prep Included Daily Scheduled Afternoon Nap Time at Camp David as Deterioration Became More Noticeable: Report

Now that the media can no longer cover for 81-year-old Joe Biden’s failing mental and physical health after last week’s nationally televised presidential debate debacle with President Trump, stories are being published revealing behind the scenes concerns about Biden’s deteriorating condition.

The New York Times joined the pack Tuesday with a report that featured details of Biden’s weeklong debate prep at Camp David–including that he was given a daily nap time break in the afternoon.

“…In the 23 days leading up to the debate against former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Biden jetted across the Atlantic Ocean twice for meetings with foreign leaders and then flew from Italy to California for a splashy fund-raiser, maintaining a grueling pace that exhausted even much younger aides. Mr. Biden was drained enough from the back-to-back trips to Europe that his team cut his planned debate preparation by two days so he could rest at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., before joining advisers at Camp David for rehearsals. The preparations, which took place over six days, never started before 11 a.m. and Mr. Biden was given time for an afternoon nap each day, according to a person familiar with the process.”

The Times report also put the lie to the White House’s “cheap fakes’ campaign in the weeks before the debate to cast doubt on video clips showing Biden freezing, wandering or having to be helped off stage as being deceptively edited to make Biden look bad.

Instead, eyewitness attendees say that Biden was worse than what was seen on the videos:

“After several days in France, Mr. Biden flew home briefly and dealt with the family crisis of his son’s conviction. He hosted an early concert marking the Juneteenth holiday where he was spotted standing stiffly during a musical performance. One person who sat close to the president said that he had a “dazed and confused” expression during much of the event. This person said Mr. Biden had shown a “sharp decline” since a meeting only weeks earlier.“

World leaders were “shocked” at Biden’s condition during his two European trips in June to France and Italy:

A senior European official who was present said that there had been a noticeable decline in Mr. Biden’s physical state since the previous fall and that the Europeans had been “shocked” by what they saw. The president at times appeared “out of it,” the official said, and it was difficult to engage him in conversation while he was walking. Ms. Meloni and the other leaders were acutely sensitive to Mr. Biden’s physical condition, discussing it privately among themselves, and they tried to avoid embarrassing him by slowing their own pace while walking with the president. When they worried that he did not seem poised and cameras were around, they closed ranks around him physically to shield him while he collected himself, the official said.

Joe Biden highlights in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day: – Sits in an invisible chair

– Forgets where his seat is

– Talks about how many Russians died in Ukraine

This video posted a by a sympathetic reporter shows how in and out of it Biden was in Italy. Notably, at the very end someone can be heard off camera laughing at Joe Biden by name.

Doubts were cast on Biden’s ability to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin:

“Asked if one could imagine putting Mr. Biden into the same room with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia today, a former U.S. official who had helped prepare for the trip went silent for a while, then said, “I just don’t know.” A former senior European official answered the same question by saying flatly, “No.””

Biden’s struggle to say the name of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a White House event left attendees “shaken up.”

“On June 18, his soft-spoken tone and brief struggle to summon the name of his homeland security secretary at an immigration event unnerved some of his allies at the event, who traded alarmed looks and later described themselves as “shaken up,” as one put it. Mr. Biden recovered, and named Alejandro N. Mayorkas.”

The Times article painted a picture of the “two Biden” familiar to senior White House officials reported earlier by Axios: The Biden who is reliably engaged between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the Biden who loses his train of thought and stares off into space.

Biden is reported to be completely involved in high stakes meetings while at other times he is not capable of completing a sentence or appears frozen and lost.

