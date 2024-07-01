Biden Camp Responds to SCOTUS Immunity Ruling with Unhinged Statement Attacking Trump

The Biden campaign on Monday responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Earlier this year the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s presidential immunity claim in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case in Washington, DC.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

The Supreme Court ruled in Trump’s favor which means Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is effectively delayed.

The Biden-Harris camp didn’t take the Supreme Court’s decision well. They issued an unhinged statement and attacked Trump with lies.

“Today’s ruling doesn’t change the facts, so let’s be very clear about what happened on January 6: Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he’s above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself,” the desperate Biden Camp said on Monday.

The Biden Camp absurdly claimed Trump is promising to be a dictator on day one and once again floated the “bloodbath” hoax.

This is coming from a guy who locked up his main political rival.

“Since January 6, Trump has only grown more unhinged. He’s promising to be a dictator ‘on day one,’ calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain power, and promising a “bloodbath” if he loses. The American people already rejected Donald Trump’s self-obsessed quest for power once – Joe Biden will make sure they reject if for good in November,” Biden-Harris said.

Former Trump attorney Michael van der Veen on Monday argued the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity really protects Joe Biden.

WATCH: