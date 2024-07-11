BEYOND PARODY: Biden Camp Responds to George Clooney Criticism by Claiming Biden Has More Stamina Than George Clooney (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, actor George Clooney wrote a column for the New York Times calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the race, despite the fact that the actor just did a major fundraiser for the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign’s response to this is downright hilarious. They are trying to claim that Joe Biden has more stamina than George Clooney, because Clooney left the fundraising event before Biden did.

When this point was made on CNN, Jake Tapper actually laughed out loud, saying ‘OK.’

The Wrap has details:

Clooney is just one of the many people urging Biden to step down and lift up another Democratic presidential hopeful. Soon enough the White House responded. “In response to those comments from George Clooney, Jake, a campaign official who attended that Los Angeles fundraiser tells me that George Clooney left three hours before the president. So clearly, the gloves are off, Jake,” Tausche said. “But what does that mean, that George Clooney left three … what’s the point?” Tapper questioned. Tausche then explained that Biden was insulting the fact that Biden was able to maintain his presence at the fundraiser longer than Clooney could, alluding to the comments people often make about his physical condition. “The point of that is to suggest that Biden’s stamina is better than Clooney’s and Clooney didn’t have eyes on the entire event. That’s the response to the Clooney op-ed.” “Ok,” Tapper replied unamused.

Watch the video below:

President Biden has more stamina than George Clooney, a Biden campaign official suggested, per @kaylatausche. pic.twitter.com/dJ1T3KsI8U — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 10, 2024

Just stunning.

It must be so strange and disorienting to be the Biden WH and other Dem leaders and watch the same media figures that have defended and praised everything you've done for 8 years suddenly turn on you like this, and even express skepticism about your assertions. https://t.co/4WSMMlHxV9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 10, 2024

You couldn’t make this up.