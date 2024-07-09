BEYOND EMBARRASSING: John Kirby and KJP Say Joe Biden is Going to Hold a ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference This Week (VIDEO)

John Kirby and Karine Jean-Pierre said that Joe Biden is going to hold a ‘big boy’ press conference this week. One of the criticisms of Biden is that he has not held press conferences and spoken directly to the media but big boy? Really?

It’s embarrassing to hear two Biden White House officials using this wording to describe the president of the United States.

Do they think this is going to calm anyone’s concerns about Biden?

MRCTV reports:

Biden To Hold a ‘Big Boy Press Conference,’ Per White House Staff When we say we want the adults back in charge of the country, this isn’t what we mean. Joe Biden will hold a “big boy press conference” later this week, according to senior White House officials who touted the 82-year-old addled president’s hefty schedule as some sort of proof he’s capable of doing the job for another four years. And yes, they really used the words “big boy” to describe the event. Proof that apparently includes holding an actual press conference complete with questions and everything! As opposed to, you know, the toddler ones he’s more used to holding, where he reads from a teleprompter, can’t find the ends of his sentences, and his wife has to shuffle him offstage when it’s done. “This week, President Biden will speak to national labor leaders of AFLCIO, host the NATO summit to show the unprecedented strength of our alliance, hold a press conference – a ‘big boy press conference,’ according to Justin Sink from Bloomberg,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday’s press briefing with reporters.

Watch the video below:

JUST IN: Both Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby refer to President Biden’s upcoming press conference as a “Big Boy” press conference. Remarkable. KJP: “This week, President Biden will… hold a press conference, a Big Boy press conference.” Kirby: “After that the president will… pic.twitter.com/gJf3k2cIgz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 8, 2024

This is beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/aiFttUjCnl — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 8, 2024

This is reminiscent of Jill Biden talking to Joe after the debate as if he was a small child.

“you did such a good job you answered every question” you get a gold star joe! pic.twitter.com/0rouls5KSI — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 28, 2024

The people closest to Biden are not helping him by talking like this. They’re making the situation worse.