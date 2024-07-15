“Battle Box” – After Calling Trump a “Dictator” and “Threat to Democracy,” Biden Says “It’s Time to Cool It Down” in Oval Office Address on Trump Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Sunday evening addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the Trump assassination attempt.

Biden’s Oval Office speech sounded more like campaign speech.

President Trump was shot in the ear earlier Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an appalling breach of security, the gunman climbed on a roof nearby and shot at Trump from an elevated position.

President Trump raised his fist and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a bullet grazed his ear.

After threatening Trump, referring to him as a dictator and spreading hoaxes (‘Bloodbath,’ ‘very fine people,’ ‘suckers and losers’) about the former president, Biden is now telling the nation “it’s time to cool it down.”

This is after Biden has repeatedly called Trump a threat to democracy.

“It’s time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that,” Biden said in an Oval Office address to the nation.

Biden watered down the attempt on Trump’s life by drawing comparisons to other attacks on political figures.

He also brought up January 6 (of course he did).

Joe Biden brought up the Gretchen Witmer fednapping plot and the Paul Pelosi hammer attack in an effort to downplay the assassination attempt against President Trump.

“We do not know the motive of the shooter yet. We don’t know his opinions or affiliations. We don’t know whether he had help or support or if he communicated with anyone else,” Biden said.

In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box,” Biden said in an apparent Freudian slip.

