Barack Obama Releases Statement On Joe Biden Dropping Out, Notably Doesn’t Endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama has released an official statement regarding Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a lengthy statement published on Medium, Obama praised Biden and noted that Biden had dropped out because of his “love” for the country.

Obama stated, “I know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life.”

The 44th President added, “But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of the country.”

Obama notably did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential nominee but instead wrote, “For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Per Barack Obama’s Medium:

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.

Sixteen years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I knew about Joe’s remarkable career in public service. But what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts. I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow. We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has yet to release a statement of her own but has instead reposted her husband’s statement.