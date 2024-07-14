Barack Obama Releases Statement Following Assassination Attempt on Trump

In the wake of a distressing assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Barack Obama quickly issued a statement.

During Trump’s campaign rally, the event descended into chaos when gunshots rang out. Trump was seen reaching toward his neck, with blood visible on his face, before being swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents. The Secret Service quickly implemented protective measures to ensure Trump’s safety.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said, “The former President is safe.”

Obama releases the following statement:

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

However, the statement has sparked a fierce backlash on social media, with some users attributing the cause of the incident to Obama.

YOU ARE THE CAUSE OF THIS!! You’re fooling NO ONE!!! We know ur calling the shots!! BIDEN said to put Trump in the bulls eye!!!! — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) July 13, 2024

Shut the fuck up you Muslim bastard. You caused this division in America. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) July 13, 2024

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt” What an asshole you are. — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 13, 2024

You’re sad it failed. You’ve spent years radicalizing your base against Trump You are guilty of treason — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024