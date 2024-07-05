AWKWARD: Kamala Harris Almost Calls Joe Biden ‘Vice President’ at 4th of July Event – Biden Responds, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” As if It’s Christmas (VIDEO)

Nurse Jill and Joe Biden Thursday evening hosted a Fourth of July celebration for military and veteran families on the South Lawn.

Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended the celebration.

The Biden-Harris joint appearance on stage looked totally forced. The media has been relentlessly attacking Joe Biden since he bombed last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

Democrats and media outlets are pushing Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket as calls for Biden to drop out increase.

The two appeared on stage together on Thursday evening and it was more awkward than ever.

Kamala Harris almost called Joe Biden ‘Vice President’ and Biden’s response was just plain bizarre.

“We give thanks to our commander-in-chief, the vice— the president!” Kamala Harris shouted.

“Ho! Ho! Ho!” Biden responded.

WATCH:

Biden had absolutely no idea where he was after wrapping up his remarks.

WATCH:

Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed Kamala’s hand as they watched the fireworks.

Notice how Nurse Jill is stressed to the max and mumbling under her breath.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

