Ashley Biden Was Having a Night at White House Fourth of July Celebration (VIDEO)

Ashley Biden was having a night.

Nurse Jill and Joe Biden Thursday evening hosted a Fourth of July celebration for military and veteran families on the South Lawn.

Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended the celebration.

The Biden-Harris joint appearance on stage looked totally forced. The media has been relentlessly attacking Joe Biden since he bombed last week’s presidential debate against Trump.

Ashley Biden was partying on the balcony with her dysfunctional family.

Ashley Biden was hugging her dad before gesturing weirdly toward the camera.

In a January 2019 diary entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

The diary describes Ashley and her father Joe Biden taking showers together at an inappropriate age.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry.

