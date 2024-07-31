Arizona Primary Election Update: Kari Lake Wins Her Primary — Trump Endorsed Hamadeh and Masters in Close Race

The political landscape in Arizona continues to be a battleground, as former news anchor Kari Lake secured her victory in the Republican primary for the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump-endorsed candidates Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh and Blake Masters are locked in a tight race for the U.S. House District 8 seat.

Kari Lake, the rightful governor and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has emerged victorious in her bid for the U.S. Senate against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and neuroscientist Elizabeth Reye.

This race to replace Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection, is heating up as Lake prepares to face Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego, who is running unopposed.

“Thank you for putting your faith in me, Arizona. I won’t let you down. Together, we’re going to save this state. Together, we’re going to #MakeArizonaGrandAgain,” Lake announced on X.

During her victory speech, Lake praised her opponent, Mark Lamb.

“Mark Lamb was never an opponent. He’s my friend. I truly appreciate everything he’s given to Arizona, and I know he’s not done fighting for it. He’s not done protecting it. He ran a great campaign, and I look forward to working together with him in the future,” Lake wrote.

In the U.S. House races, the stakes are equally high as several Republican candidates secured their positions amid intense competition. Notably, Abraham Hamadeh and Blake Masters are locked in a tight contest for Arizona’s U.S. House District 8 seat. Both candidates received the coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump, igniting fervor among their respective bases.

