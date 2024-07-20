AOC Livestreams Hour-Long Rant: Says Nobody will Support Kamala as Biden’s Replacement and Calls Trump a “Neo-Nazi” Just Days After He was Shot

AOC took to an hour-long livestream session on Thursday night, to vent her concerns over the possibility of the Democrat Party replacing Biden as the presidential nominee, and, of course, take an unhinged

The rant followed just hours after Trump’s RNC speech. It opened with deranged comments from AOC calling Trump an old, racist, neo-nazi while attempting to rationalize her continued support for the Democrat party, even after Biden’s humiliating debate debacle.

”The president is old. The president is very old. Donald Trump is also very old, and a racist, and a neo-nazi” she claimed.

Despite Biden being a disaster to the party, AOC says she’s sticking with him and is concerned over talks of replacing the nominee so close to the Democratic Convention.

“If you 10,000 percent are super convinced that the candidate or the president cannot beat Donald Trump, then like, do what you think is in your good conscience. But I have not seen an alternative scenario that does not set us up for enormous peril.” She exclaimed to her viewers.

The representative’s remarks, despite her dancing around most of the points she was attempting to make, appear to emphasize a growing divide amongst the party, particularly between the government and the class of people who influence the government, as described by AOC.

“In the country that we live in, we have everyday people and voters, and we have the government, and then you kind of have this class of people in between, from pundits and media, and wealthy people, and donors, and organization leaders.” She said.

AOC went on to blame the media pundits and donors for manufacturing the Biden replacement conversation.

“I’m saying this because I want you to see what I’m seeing. This class of donors, decision-makers, power players, etc., started to waiver after the debate.. and they’re saying we need to jump ship. She claimed.

She also voiced concerns over the idea that there is zero consensus among democrat representatives who do want Joe Biden to leave, to support Kamala Harris as the replacement nominee.

After pointing out this divide, she then shifts to reminding her followers and the party of their shared primary goal to defeat Trump in the election.

“What is legitimately motivating a lot of people in this conversation is that everybody is terrified of a Trump presidency and everyone wants to do everything and anything possible to prevent that from happening.”

Watch the full video:

AOC’s latest meltdown comes on the heels of her losing her Endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America. Like Biden and the rest of the Dems, she is cratering.