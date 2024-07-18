Amazing! Peter Navarro Takes Stage at RNC to a Hero’s Welcome After His Release This Morning from Prison

by
Trump adviser Peter Navarro takes the stage at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after his release from prison earlier today.

Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro was released from prison this morning after 4 months for refusing to testify before Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 committee.

Tonight Peter took the stage to thunderous applause at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Republicans gave Peter Navarro a hero’s welcome!

George Behizy wrote: “RNC erupts in thunderous cheers for Peter Navarro the brave patriot who left federal prison this morning. Navarro spent four months in the gulag for refusing to comply with the unconstitutional January 6th committee.”

Peter waved to the crowd as he took the stage.

Peter Navarro waves at the RNC crowd after his release from prison earlier today. (screeen grab – July 17, 2024)

Here’s another view.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.