Amazing! Peter Navarro Takes Stage at RNC to a Hero’s Welcome After His Release This Morning from Prison

Former Trump Adviser Peter Navarro was released from prison this morning after 4 months for refusing to testify before Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 committee.

Tonight Peter took the stage to thunderous applause at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Republicans gave Peter Navarro a hero’s welcome!

George Behizy wrote: “RNC erupts in thunderous cheers for Peter Navarro the brave patriot who left federal prison this morning. Navarro spent four months in the gulag for refusing to comply with the unconstitutional January 6th committee.”

Peter waved to the crowd as he took the stage.

Here’s another view.