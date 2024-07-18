ABLECHILD: FBI’s Initial Call on “No Mental Health Issues” Appears to Be Wrong

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

The FBI’s Initial Call on “No Mental Health Issues” Appears to be Wrong

Republished with permission from AbleChild

It was just 48 hours ago that the FBI assured the American public that the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, did not have any mental illness problems. This, of course, is odd because most of the recent shooters had mental illness problems and were being seriously medicated with prescribed psychiatric mind-altering drugs.

Today, however, an “Exclusive” by the Daily Mail reports that family friends find that mental illness may have been in play. For example, according to unnamed family friends, he (crooks) was “increasingly disturbed young man who grew his hair long, isolated himself from friends and became plagued by mental health disturbances that led some to believe he was either bi-polar or schizophrenic.”

Another person who knew the family reported “he was a cute kid, maybe a little bit off, maybe a little bit of a loner. But in the past couple of years, he started suffering what we all suspected was mental health issues.” The friend concluded, “we never knew for sure if he had been diagnosed or if he was being medicated but he started growing his hair long, he withdrew.”

So, what is it? Was Crooks a mental health patient being drugged for some alleged mental illness. Was his family, mother, and father, aware of the mental illness? Did the mother or father send him for “treatment”, and did they know whether he was diagnosed and medicated?

These are all questions that the FBI, those professionals of law enforcement, certainly would have asked of the parents. Or did it? Remember that it’s the FBI which just released a report about mass shootings that failed to even acknowledge mental illness and psychiatric drugs.

Whether the would-be assassin was being “treated” with psychiatric drugs is no small matter. This would-be killer was surrounded by mental health practitioners, as his mother and father were both mental health counselors. Further, Crooks worked in a nursing home, which is rampant with psychiatric drugs. Did he get his hands on drugs from that facility?

These are important questions. But it really isn’t surprising that the FBI concluded within 24 hours of the attack that the shooter was not suffering from a mental illness. Oops. Now, it seems, friends of the family think otherwise.

Many of the psychiatric drugs used to “treat” bi-polar and schizophrenia have serious adverse events associated with them, including mania, psychosis, abnormal thinking and behavior, suicidal and homicidal ideation, nightmares, and aggressive behavior to name a few. If Crooks was taking a cocktail of psychiatric drugs, then the adverse events could be amplified.

It’s time for the FBI to get to the truth. Was Crooks diagnosed with a mental illness as suggested by family friends or not. This is not tough information to obtain. Perhaps just speaking with his mental health expert father may yield important clues and maybe a chat with his employer could be helpful.

The FBI has all the investigative tools needed to make a definitive statement, but three days into the investigation and contradictory information about Crook’s mental status is less than comforting.

