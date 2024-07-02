More Than 2.6 Million People without Power After Hurricane Beryl Batters Texas – Major Flooding in Houston – At Least 2 Dead (STORM CHASER VIDEOS)

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Matagorda, Texas as a category 1 storm early Monday morning.

More than 2.6 million people are without power in the surrounding Houston area. At least two people are dead.

“Authorities in Texas have confirmed a second US death related to Beryl, which is now a tropical storm as it barrels across Texas. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a tree fell on a home, striking a 74-year-old woman in the Houston suburb of Bammel. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” Accuweather reported.

“Earlier Monday morning, Gonzalez reported that a 53-year-old man was killed in the Houston suburb of Humble when a tree fell on his house, trapping him beneath the debris. The man was riding out Hurricane Beryl with his family. His wife and children were unharmed,” Accuweather said.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said parts of the city are under 10 inches of water during a presser on Monday.

“Shelter in place. Stay off the roads,” said Houston mayor John Whitmire. “If we look out for each other, we will come out of this as safely as possible.”

WATCH:

“More than 2.6 million people across Texas are without power as Beryl sweeps across the state, and the widespread outages are having more implications than being left in the dark. Some electrical outages could last for days, meaning food in refrigerators or freezers will spoil,” Accuweather reported.

Fox 4 DKFW reported:

Beryl made landfall at 3:50 on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda, Texas, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. At 10 a.m., the storm was dropped to a Tropical Storm, but is still lashing the Gulf Coast. The storm is bringing high winds and heavy rains. More than 2.1 million customers are without power in the Houston area, according to CenterPoint Energy. Crews have also responded to several high water rescues in the area.

There was major flooding in Houston after Hurricane Beryl made landfall.

Major flooding in Houston, TX from Hurricane Beryl. @Killa_Jilla sent me this video from the Heights area. White Oak Bayou is well over its banks. #houston #Beryl #BerylHurricane pic.twitter.com/dE1dDA98OG — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) July 8, 2024

Neighborhoods are flooded and there is structural damage in Houston.

LIVE NOW Reporting live from Houston Texas after they took a direct hit from Hurricane Beryl early this morning. Over 2 million residents are without power and neighborhoods are flooded out. Some areas of the interstate are flooded too. WATCH LIVE & SHARE … pic.twitter.com/dkgxUFupvT — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) July 8, 2024

Storm chaser video:

Additional storm chaser video: