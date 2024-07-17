17-Year-Old Chinese Badminton Star Dies Suddenly After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on Court

A promising teenage badminton star has died suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest on court.

17-year-old Zhang Zhijie suddenly collapsed during a match during a match on Sunday evening against Japan’s Kazuma Kawano at the Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

The young man was treated immediately at the venue before being taken to hospital by ambulance. However, he sadly died hours later after resuscitation efforts failed.

The teenager received treatment at the venue and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but passed away later that night after repeated efforts to resuscitate him failed.

“The world of badminton has lost a talented player. Zhijie was playing a group match against Japan when he collapsed,” Badminton Asia confirmed in a statement.

“He was attended by the tournament doctor and medical team and was sent to the hospital in a standby ambulance in less than two minutes. He passed away at 11.30 pm local time on June 30.

“Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organising committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhijie’s parents, family and China Badminton Association (CBA).”

17 year-old Chinese badminton player dies suddenly. Zhang Zhijie has died of cardiac arrest after collapsing on the court during a professional tournament in Indonesia.pic.twitter.com/oC3ukuo2MA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 1, 2024

“Medical conclusions … indicated that the victim experienced sudden cardiac arrest,” Broto Happy, spokesman for the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI), told a press conference after the incident.

China’s badminton association said it was “deeply saddened” bys his passing. “Zhang Zhijie loved badminton and was an outstanding athlete of the national youth badminton team,” the CBA said in a statement.