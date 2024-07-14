14 People Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting at Comic-Con Event

Fourteen people were arrested in a human trafficking sting during the annual Comic-Con event in San Diego.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the operation was conducted between July 25 and 27, and a total of 10 victims were rescued, including one child.

According to KTLA, undercover, state, and local agents posed as sex buyers in an attempt to identify trafficking victims and their traffickers.

In a statement, AG Rob Bonta stated, “Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit.”

“These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” added Bonta.

#BREAKING: More than a dozen arrested in Comic-Con human trafficking sting https://t.co/qnxKZ818B5 — KTLA (@KTLA) July 31, 2024

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were recovered in a human trafficking sting during Comic-Con over the weekend, authorities said. The operation to recover victims of sex trafficking and target sex buyers using the San Diego convention was initiated from July 25-27, according to the California Department of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force. “Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared in a statement. “These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated. We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable. We take great pride in our office’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable Californians by offering them assistance and guidance when they need it.”