Juicing? CBS News: “Expect Some Surprises” on Biden’s “Physical Performance” at Next Week’s Debate (VIDEO)

Juicing?

Citing sources, CBS News told their audience to “expect some surprises” on Biden’s “physical performance” at next week’s presidential debate.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Campaign staff may not interact with the candidates during breaks and no props are allowed.

“I’m told that we should expect some surprises as well because this is such a critical performance for Biden. Not only on the content but his physical performance,” CBS News said.

CBS: "Expect some surprises" on Biden's "physical performance" at the upcoming debate.

Biden is currently hiding out at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland until the debate next week.

The last time the public saw Joe Biden he was struggling to get into his presidential SUV.

Joe Biden Tuesday evening struggled to get into his SUV motorcade after an *exhausting* night of fundraising in McLean, Virginia.

The only way Biden will be able to function at next week’s debate is if he is doped up on a cocktail of meds.