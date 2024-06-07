Woke Culture Declares War on Beauty: Morbidly Obese Female Wins Miss Alabama and a MAN Wins Miss Maryland USA

The despicable woke left continued its unrelenting war on American society by declaring two surprising individuals beauty pageant winners, one of whom is male.

As WKRG reported, 23-year-old Atmore resident Sara Milliken won Miss Alabama on her third try over Memorial Day weekend.

She claimed her goal was only to make the top 10 after failing to place in her previous two attempts.

“Just making it to top 10 was my goal, ya know, I could leave the weekend saying I was better than I was the year before, and it’s all about bettering yourself for me,” Milliken told WKRG.

But Milliken would have been laughed right out of the room in an actual beauty competition. WKRG-TV Digital Reporter Summer Poole posed for a picture with Milliken following her asinine victory in the pageant.

Who do you think looks more worthy of the crown?

But woke warriors were not finished destroying feminine beauty. Despite an array of gorgeous and intelligent women to choose from in the Miss Maryland USA pageant on June 1, the judges of the contest instead awarded the crown to a biological male who goes by Bailey Anne Kennedy. The 31-year-old is a military husband, an NCAA D1 Dance Team Captain, and a former NFL Cheerleader Trainee from Montgomery County.

With his win, Kennedy also became the oldest and first transgender person to win the competition.

Kennedy joined DC News Now’s Cory James Wednesday morning to brag about his bogus win. He claimed that the experience was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me. I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box – like me growing up.”

Kennedy went on to tell James that he hopes his “victory” will “open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

While Milliken and Kennedy reap the rewards of their unworthy wins, one can only imagine how their competitors are feeling right now.